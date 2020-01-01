Gig Alerts

75 Dollar Bill Residency at Union Pool

Episode Notes

75 Dollar Bill Residency at Union Pool

May 5-6. 7PM. $24.21



The guitar-and-percussion duo called 75 Dollar Bill is based here in New York, but offers a psychedelic swirl of West African-inspired music, global trance, blues, and improvisation. Percussionist Rick Brown winningly describes his arsenal of sounds as “plywood crate, hand and foot percussion, crude horns.” The other half of 75 Dollar Bill, guitarist Che Chen, often plays a guitar tuned to quartertones, which allows him to evoke the sounds of, for example, Mauritanian wezin, or wedding music, as he does on the piece called “WZN #4.” 75 Dollar Bill plays a two-night residency at Union Pool in Brooklyn on May 5 and 6.