Gig Alerts

A Jazz Messengers Tribute to Art Blakey at Smoke

Episode Notes

Feb. 26 - Mar. 2. 7PM, 9PM, and some 10:30PM sets

From the 1950s until his death in 1990, the great jazz drummer Art Blakey led the group called The Jazz Messengers. Actually, it was more of a kind of musical college than a band – Blakey would find talented young musicians who would play with him for a few years and then move on to their own careers. Keith Jarrett, Wynton Marsalis, and Terence Blanchard are just a few of the dozens of stars who first shone while playing with the Jazz Messengers. A sextet of Jazz Messengers alumni are playing a tribute concert to Art Blakey from Feb. 26-March 2 at Smoke Jazz Club.