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Alarm Will Sound: 25th Anniversary Concert at Roulette

Episode Summary

Alarm Will Sound celebrates 25 years of mostly great music on May 7 at Roulette.

Episode Notes

Alarm Will Sound: 25th Anniversary Concert at Roulette

May 7, 8PM. $25.

For 25 years, the big band called Alarm Will Sound has been championing new composers and new sounds. They’ve played music by Pulitzer Prize winners like Steve Reich, done acoustic versions of the electronic music of Aphex Twin, and even done a song from what is generally considered one of the worst albums ever made, by The Shaggs, specifically, a song, called “Philosophy of the World.” Consider how hard it is for virtuoso musicians to play THAT badly... Anyway, Alarm Will Sound celebrates 25 years of mostly great music on May 7 at Roulette.