Gig Alerts

Alisa Weilerstein – "The Last Moho Braccatus" (Osvaldo Golijov)

Episode Notes

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein won a MacArthur award for her inventive solo projects. Her latest, Fragments, is a set of six one-hour concerts that combine the Bach suites for solo cello – the bedrock of the cello repertoire, with 27 new works written specifically for her. One of them is this piece by Osvaldo Golijov called “The Last Moho Braccatus,” built around the song of the Hawaiian bird that went extinct in 1987. Alisa tells the heartbreaking story behind this Golijov piece, and matches this and a work by Joan Tower with music by J.S. Bach, for the Soundcheck Podcast.