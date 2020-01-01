Anoushka Shankar – "Daybreak" (Soundcheck Podcast)

Gig Alerts

Anoushka Shankar has created a truly global form of music built around the sounds of her sitar. Her father, Ravi Shankar, was the leading Indian classical musician of the 20th century, and Anoushka has followed in his footsteps by collaborating with musicians from around the world and across the musical spectrum, from flamenco to West African to electronic dance music. The 11-time Grammy nominee recently concluded a trilogy of EPs that trace her musical journey, and she and her London-based band performed some of those works in a Grammy Museum event here in New York. Anoushka Shankar's live set and our conversation onstage at National Sawdust is the latest edition of the Soundcheck Podcast.