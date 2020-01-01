Gig Alerts

Ash Fure, Aavar at Issue Project Room

Sept. 3, 8PM. $26

Ash Fure is usually referred to as a composer, but she’s actually more like a sonic sculptor. Her music often doesn’t deal with traditional melodies and harmonies, instead focusing on sound as something we experience in our bodies. So her favored materials are speakers cones and polycarbonate sheets that filter both the sounds and the lighting in a room.Her piece Animal was inspired by the techno music of Berlin and Detroit, but with its deep bass tones, white noise, and sonar clicks, it’s not meant for passive listening, but for actively engaging your whole body. That’s some of Ash Fure’s piece Animal. She presents this live, immersive sound, light, and movement piece tomorrow night at Issue Project Room.