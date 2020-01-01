Gig Alerts

Bang On A Can All-Stars Play Philip Glass at Roulette

Episode Notes

Bang On A Can All-Stars Play Philip Glass at Roulette

May 3. 7:30 PM. Part of the Long Play Festival

Bang On A Can Long Play Festival

April 29-May 3.

April 29 marks the start of the annual Long Play Festival, a collection of more than 70 concerts in 14 different venues around Brooklyn. On April 29, Oneohtrix Point Never, who recently scored the film Marty Supreme, plays his electronic music at Pioneer Works. Over the next four days, you can see a free concert of John Luther Adams’ music in Fort Greene Park, or a rare live performance of Gavin Bryars early pieces with tape at Roulette. And on Sunday, May 3, we’ll be co-presenting the Bang On A Can All-Stars doing a new version of Philip Glass’s album Glassworks at Roulette.

