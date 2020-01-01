Gig Alerts

Bill Callahan at Knockdown Center

Episode Summary

Singer/songwriter Bill Callahan recently released his 11th album under his own name (everything he did before 2007 was under the name Smog); the record is called 'My Days of 58'. He plays at Knockdown Center on May 7.

Episode Notes

Bill Callahan w/ Otto Benson and Noveller at Knockdown Center

May 7, 6:30PM. $32.96

Singer/songwriter Bill Callahan recently released his eleventh album under his own name (everything he did before 2007 was under the name Smog); the record is called My Days of 58, and the now-59-year-old Callahan includes a love song on the record, but not a love song to a person. “Lonely City” is a surprisingly intimate, personal song for an urban environment where we’re all surrounded by others and yet can still sometimes feel alone. So is it specifically about New York? The accompanying video, consisting of 15 years of photos of the city and its people, leaves no doubt. Bill Callahan brings his rich baritone and acoustic guitar to the Knockdown Center in Queens on May 7.