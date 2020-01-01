Gig Alerts

Chancha Via Circuito at Xanadu

Episode Notes

Chancha Via Circuito at Xanadu

Sept. 30. 6PM.$32.71

The DJ Pedro Canale records and performs under the name Chancha Via Circuito, and from his home base in Buenos Aires he has spent years creating hypnotic dance music that incorporates the sounds of traditional South American instruments and voices, which he sets to his own electronic beats. His most recent album sees him collaborating with some of the current crop of South American musicians, like the Meridian Brothers from Colombia, on a song called “El Pavo Real,” or “the peacock.” Chancha via Circuito plays a DJ set on Sept. 30 at Xanadu in Bushwick.