Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Ron Carter’s Great Big Band at Marcus Garvey Park

The Charlie Parker Jazz Festival is yet another series of free concerts offered to New Yorkers who stick it out here in the city during the summer. Augusts 22-24, the festival will present the famed sax player Branford Marsalis, pianist Bill Charlap, jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater, and a host of others. Ron Carter’s Great Big Band, led by the legendary bassist Ron Carter, opens the free Charlie Parker Jazz Festival at Marcus Garvey Park on Aug. 22, with more concerts Saturday night, Aug. 23 at that park, and on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 24, at Tompkins Square Park.