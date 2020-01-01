Gig Alerts

Conor Hanick plays Hans Otte: Book of Sounds at Little Island

Aug. 21. 10PM. FREE.

In the 1980s, the late German composer and broadcaster Hans Otte released a series of solo piano pieces called The Book Of Sounds. Inspired by Buddhist thought and American Minimalism, Otte created a series of works that were lyrical, alternately contemplative and energetic, and possibly a little psychedelic. It was a forgotten masterpiece until the New York pianist Conor Hanick began playing it a couple of years ago, to great acclaim. Conor Hanick plays the entire Book Of Sounds in a free concert on Aug. 21 at The Glade on Little Island.