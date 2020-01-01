Gig Alerts

COSMIC MUSIC: The Celestial Songs of Alice Coltrane at Carnegie Hall

Episode Notes

Alice Coltrane was much more than just the widow of jazz legend John Coltrane. She was a harpist, keyboardist, and composer, and a leader in the somewhat amorphous style that’s often referred to as “spiritual jazz.” In the 1970s, Alice Coltrane studied Hinduism, and established an ashram in California where she wrote music that combined sacred Sanskrit chanting with the sounds of the gospel and soul music she heard growing up in Detroit. Those songs were for private practice but in 2017, were finally released to the public. At the concert celebrating Alice Coltrane on May 16, her daughter Michelle leads the Sai Anantam Devotional Ensemble, in world premieres of orchestral arrangements of Alice’s compositions. The concert features her son, the sax player Ravi Coltrane, and her grandnephew, the electronic producer Flying Lotus, along with the virtuoso harpist Brandee Younger, performing on Alice’s recently restored harp. That’s at Carnegie Hall on May 16.