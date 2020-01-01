Gig Alerts

DAVE at Brooklyn Paramount

Episode Summary

British rapper Dave plays two nights at Brooklyn Paramount on April 30-May 1 on his "The Boy Who Played The Harp" tour.

Episode Notes

DAVE - The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour at Brooklyn Paramount

April 30-May 1, 7PM. $160+up

For most of us, the question, what would I have done if I’d been born in a different generation, is just an idle exercise. Would I have fought for civil rights when it was dangerous to do so? If I were on the Titanic would I help others or save myself? Well for the award-winning British rapper Dave – just Dave – those questions have an answer: look at what you’re doing in your own generation. It’s the subject of his song “The Boy Who Played The Harp.” Rapper and philanthropist Dave plays two nights at Brooklyn’s Paramount Theater, on April 30 and May 1.