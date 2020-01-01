Gig Alerts

Daymé Arocena at David Rubenstein Atrium

Episode Notes

Daymé Arocena at David Rubenstein Atrium

Feb. 28. 7:30PM. FREE

Daymé Arocena is an Afro-Cuban singer now based in Puerto Rico. She left Cuba in 2019 and originally settled in Canada, where she joined the all-female Cuban music group Maqueque. Since emerging as a solo artist, her own songwriting has been a winning mix of jazz, soul, rumba, and other deeply-rooted Caribbean styles. But her latest album, Alkemi, celebrates the sounds of North American and Latin pop, and her big, bright vocals are a perfect fit for songs like “Por Ti.” Daymé Arocena plays a free show on Feb. 28 at Lincoln Center’s Rubinstein Atrium.