Gig Alerts

Gesualdo Six: The Death of Gesualdo at the Cathedral of St John The Divine

Episode Notes

Gesualdo Six: The Death of Gesualdo at the Cathedral of St John The Divine

Feb. 13. 7:30PM. $71.50+up

Carlo Gesualdo would be known for his haunting and unexpected vocal harmonies if it weren’t for those pesky murders he committed. But Gesualdo did kill his wife and her lover, and got away with it, what with him being a prince and all. The contrast between his beautiful music and his deeply troubled life has been catnip for opera composers, novelists, and the vocal group called Gesualdo Six. They are bringing their show The Death of Gesualdo to New York on Feb. 13 – a blend of music, puppetry, and live theater- at the Cathedral of St John The Divine.