Gig Alerts

Horsegirl – "2468" (Soundcheck Podcast)

Episode Notes

Horsegirl – "2468" (Soundcheck Podcast)

When Horsegirl released their first album in 2022, they were a band of three friends in high school showing that DIY music didn’t have to be simple. Tomorrow they’ll release their second album, called Phonetics On And On, a deadpan title that matches the understated creativity of their music. The band formed in Chicago, but with two of the three young women now attending NYU, Horsegirl is now based here in New York, and they came to our studio to play a live version of this song called “2468.” The band's live set in our studio is the latest edition of the Soundcheck Podcast. Horsegirl's album comes out on Feb. 14.

Phonetics On and On by Horsegirl