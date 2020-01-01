Gig Alerts

Ichiko Aoba at Kings Theatre

Episode Notes

Ichiko Aoba, Wordless Music (Quintet) at Kings Theatre

May 14, 8PM

The Japanese singer and guitarist Ichiko Aoba makes a lyrical, winsome form of experimental pop that draws on classical music, the arty rock of groups like Radiohead, and the hushed sound of ambient music. Her latest album is Luminescent Creatures, inspired by the beauty – and the mystery and occasional terror – of the ocean. The impact of climate change is a theme on the record as well, and it’s possible to hear that poignance in Aoba’s pure vocals even if you don’t understand the language. Ichiko Aoba plays May 14 with the Wordless Music Quintet, a contemporary classical ensemble; that’s at Kings Theater in Brooklyn.