Gig Alerts

Imal Gnawa at Barbès

Episode Notes

Imal Gnawa at Barbès

Sept. 4, 10PM

For centuries, the Gnawa musicians of Morocco have acted as sonic healers, using trance-y rhythms and texts that praise the Sufi saints in performances that can incorporate athletic movement and can run through the night. In this century, some Gnawa musicians have found ways to incorporate their tradition into more contemporary settings. One such group, based here in New York, is Imal Gnawa. This duo uses the traditional lute or sintir and the metal castanets or krakrebs, but blends them with electronic textures and drum machines. Here’s their song “Belyalji.” Imal Gnawa plays on Sept. 4 at Barbès in Brooklyn.