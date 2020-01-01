Gig Alerts

Iris Dement at Sony Hall

Aug. 19. 7:30PM. $50.95 + up

Iris Dement has made seven albums during a career that stretches back to the early 90s, but she might be best known for her collaborations with the late John Prine, and her duets with people like Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle.Dement’s own songs have a country-folk quality to them, and occasional touches of gospel; and her vocals have echoes of the so-called “high lonesome sound” of Appalachian bluegrass music. Iris Dement plays tonight at Sony Hall.