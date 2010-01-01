Gig Alerts

Kaizers Orchestra at Town Hall

Between 2010 and 2012, the Norwegian band Kaizers Orchestra engaged in a feat of world-building with a trilogy of albums called Violeta Violeta. They told a surreal tale of a girl stolen from her allegedly crazy mother by her father. The story includes a cameo by the devil, connections made in a dream world, and lots of singing in the band’s West Norwegian dialect. Their musical language is alternative rock laced with elements of Balkan folk, theater music, and cabaret jazz. This is their song “Hjerteknuser,” or “heartbreaker.” That’s Kaizers Orchestra with Hjerteknuser, from the Violeta Violeta trilogy. The Norwegian band plays tonight at Town Hall