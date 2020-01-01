Gig Alerts

Kinan Azmeh at Joe's Pub

Episode Notes

Kinan Azmeh at Joe's Pub

March 1. 7PM. $30.

Clarinetist Kinan Azmeh is from Syria, although he’s been based here in New York for many years now. Azmeh has played with Yo Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, and in addition to that band’s global mix of traditions, Azmeh’s own compositions encompass both Arab and Western classical traditions as well as jazz improvisation. He’s written works that range from string quartet to jazz big band, but the group that’s perhaps closest to his heart, and certainly closest to his home, is this New York-based group called CityBand. Kinan Azmeh and CityBand play on March 1 at Joe’s Pub.