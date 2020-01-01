Peruvian waltzes, Andean huaynos and Cuban Guajiras mix with French opera, Cowboy tunes and Bollywood classics in music by Las Rubias Del Norte on May 1 at Barbès.
Las Rubias del Norte at Barbès
May 1. 8PM. $20.
The band Las Rubias Del Norte – the blondes of the north – is a 21st century Brooklyn creation. But they want to transport you back to a mythical place in the 1960s where South American waltzes, French chanson, and Bollywood film scores all meet and dance together. With two classically-trained singers in elegant harmony, over a series of Latin American grooves, Las Rubias Del Norte offer a nostalgic trip back to a 1960s exotica that never actually existed. Las Rubias Del Norte. They play on May 1 at Barbès' 24th Anniversary.