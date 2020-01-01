Gig Alerts

Las Rubias del Norte at Barbès

Episode Summary

Peruvian waltzes, Andean huaynos and Cuban Guajiras mix with French opera, Cowboy tunes and Bollywood classics in music by Las Rubias Del Norte on May 1 at Barbès.

Episode Notes

Las Rubias del Norte at Barbès

May 1. 8PM. $20.

The band Las Rubias Del Norte – the blondes of the north – is a 21st century Brooklyn creation. But they want to transport you back to a mythical place in the 1960s where South American waltzes, French chanson, and Bollywood film scores all meet and dance together. With two classically-trained singers in elegant harmony, over a series of Latin American grooves, Las Rubias Del Norte offer a nostalgic trip back to a 1960s exotica that never actually existed. Las Rubias Del Norte. They play on May 1 at Barbès' 24th Anniversary.