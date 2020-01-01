Gig Alerts

Lucius at Irving Plaza

Episode Summary

Episode Notes

May 15. 7PM. $54+up

The band Lucius has a signature sound – namely, the vocal harmonies of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig. Over the past almost twenty years, they’ve made 5 albums of technicolor indie-pop, which isn’t really a lot… but then they’ve been really busy collaborating with a wide swath of the music scene. Everyone from John Legend to Brandi Carlile to Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has been eager for a chance to bring that Lucius sound to their own music. The band just released their fifth album, which is self-titled, and have hit the road to play their new batch of songs. Lucius plays May 14 at Irving Plaza.