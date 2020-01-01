Gig Alerts

Marc Ribot – "Elizabeth" (Soundcheck Podcast)

Episode Notes

Over the course of the past 40 years, Marc Ribot has been the guitarist of choice for singers like Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, Elton John, Norah Jones and dozens more. He’s also led a number of his own projects, one focused on Cuban music, another on downtown experimentalism, still another on Haitian classical guitar music. But Ribot himself rarely sings – which makes his new album, Map Of A Blue City, a striking change of direction. It’s full of Marc Ribot singing his original songs, some in the works for decades. Ribot’s full in-studio set, including a song called “Elizabeth”, about loss and grief and a cemetery, is the latest episode of the Soundcheck Podcast.