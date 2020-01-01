Gig Alerts

Mdou Moctar at Sony Hall

Mdou Moctar, a Tuareg guitarist from Niger, plays a style that’s come to be known as “desert blues.” He plays an acoustic show at Sony Hall on Feb. 21.

Feb. 20. 8PM.



A 1991 peace agreement between Tuareg rebels and the government of Mali had an unintended, very musical consequence: some of the rebels began devoting themselves full time to music, and specifically to a guitar-based style that’s come to be known as “desert blues.” Now, younger Tuareg musicians have grown up with this music, and one of them, Mdou Moctar from Niger, has become a leading voice of his generation. That’s Mdou Moctar plays an acoustic show on Feb. 21 at Sony Hall.