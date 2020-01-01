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More Eaze at Public Records

Episode Notes

More Eaze at Public Records

Apr. 8. 7PM. $31.93



The Brooklyn-based composer and multi-instrumentalist Mari Maurice Rubio records under the name more eaze. She’s released a series of solo albums and collaborated with other artists who inhabit a similar sonic terrain – one that suggests rather than narrates, with musical textures that can be ambient, noisy, or playful. Or sometimes, all of the above. She began as a country fiddler, and the new more eaze album is called Sentence Structure In The Country. Those folk roots may still be there, but they’ve given rise to some distinctly personal, genre-bending songs. more eaze plays Wed., Apr. 8, opening for Green-House, at Public Records.