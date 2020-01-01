Gig Alerts

MXmtoon at Hudson Yards Wells Fargo Stage

Aug. 6. 5PM. Free

The singer and songwriter known as mxmtoon began her career posting bedroom pop songs, often accompanying herself on the ukulele. Her stage name comes from her initials and the fact that she also posted cartoons online in her early days. With her knack for storytelling and her direct, confessional lyrics, mxmtoon soon attracted a large following. Her sound has grown bigger as well, although as she showed when playing at WNYC’s Centennial concert in Central Park last fall, she can still command a stage by herself.This song is a colorful slice of indie pop called “I Hate Texas.” That’s mxmtoon with her song I Hate Texas. She plays a free show tomorrow evening as part of the summer concert series at Hudson Yards.