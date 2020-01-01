Gig Alerts

Niia at Blue Note

Episode Notes

Niia at Blue Note

April 28-29. 8PM and 10:30PM, $38.10-$54.99

The singer Niia is a musical provocateur, who lures in jazz audiences with smoky versions of songs like “Angel Eyes” and even “The Christmas Song” and then hits them with her own dance-oriented, occasionally X-rated originals. Niia draws freely on soul, hip hop and rock, and she recently put out her fifth album of her own works. That album is simply called V, the Roman numeral five. Niia plays at the Blue Note on April 28-29, the make-up dates from her snowed out February run. Here's her 2026 Soundcheck Podcast session: https://bit.ly/Niia_V_SC