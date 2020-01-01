Gig Alerts

Omar Sosa: Outside the Box at Dizzy’s Club

Episode Notes

Sept. 4-6. 7PM and 9PM.

Sept 7. 5Pm and 7PM.

Pianist and composer Omar Sosa draws on his own Afro-Cuban heritage, American jazz, and spiritual and meditative practices from around the world to create music that defies categorization. He’s traveled widely, especially in Africa, recording the sounds of the people, the animals, and the instruments of those places and sometimes incorporating them into his own works. He’s currently playing with the Cuban-born, New York-based sax player Yosvany Terry, a fixture on the jazz scene since 1999. Here’s the two of them playing Sosa’s piece “Momento III.”

That’s Omar Sosa with Yosvany Terry and a piece called “Momento III.”They’re playing two shows a night at Dizzy’s Club at Lincoln Center, through Sunday night.