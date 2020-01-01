Gig Alerts

Puuluup at DROM

You never know when you’re gonna need a bit of zombie folk music to brighten your day. If this turns out to be one of those days, then the Estonian duo Puuluup has you covered. Their self-described “zombie folk” music is built around the sounds of their voices and their talharpas. The talharpa is a medieval Nordic instrument – a four-string lyre that is usually played with a bow.Marrying these ancient sounds to modern looping devices, Puuluup creates fun, eccentric, often danceable music, like this song called “Kasekesed.”

That’s Puuluup with their song Kasekesed.The Estonian duo plays tonight at Drom.