Ron Sexsmith at City Winery

Canada’s Ron Sexsmith is a songwriter’s songwriter.His fans include Elton John, Paul McCartney, and a few other folks who know a thing or two about that mysterious process. Sexsmith is now forty years into his career, with 18 albums, three of Canada’s Juno Awards, and a novel to show for it. His new album is called Hangover Terrace, and features his distinctive blend of melancholy, dry wit, and old-fashioned storytelling. This song is called “Cigarette and Cocktail,” and has echoes of pre-reggae Jamaican music.

That’s Ron Sexsmith with Cigarette and Cocktail. He’s unlikely to have a free hand for either tonight as he plays the guitar and leads his band at City Winery.