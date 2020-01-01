Gig Alerts

Rumbo Tumba - "Monte" (Soundcheck Podcast)

Episode Notes

Rumbo Tumba at Public Records

Oct. 10. 7PM. $26.78

Rumbo Tumba is the project of the Argentine musician Facundo Salgado, who uses a looping station and a battery of handmade, traditional South American instruments to make melodic, engaging music. Rumbo Tumba can make an improbable amount of sound, live and alone, and he proved it when he came to our studio and recorded a piece called “Monte.” Rumbo Tumba and a live, solo performance of Monte. He’s playing at Public Records on October 10, but you can hear his live set for us and his explanation of how he makes all this music live, on the latest edition of the Soundcheck Podcast.