Gig Alerts

Safe House by Enda Walsh and Anna Mullarkey at St Ann's Warehouse

Episode Notes

Anna Mullarkey – The Road

The renowened Irish playwright and screenwriter Enda Walsh has teamed up with composer Anna Mullarkey on Safe House, which they describe as a combination of “gig theater, song cycle, and smashed up memory play.” The work’s themes of displacement, history, and life on the edge of society are rendered by Irish actress Kate Gilmore, who stars as Grace, a young woman living in an outdoor handball court. Here she sings Mullarkey’s song “The Road.”

That’s “The Road,” a song from Safe House by Enda Walsh and Anna Mullarkey. Safe House is running now at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn and runs through March 2.