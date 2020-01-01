Gig Alerts

Sangjaru at Flushing Town Hall

Episode Summary

Korean folk fusion band Sangjaru merges the energy of traditional Korean music with the infectious rhythms of gypsy swing, funk, rock, and improvisation. They play at Flushing Town Hall on Feb. 21.

Episode Notes

The sounds of traditional Korean music meet the instruments and rhythms of Western rock, folk, and jazz in the band Sangjaru. Based in Seoul, South Korea, the band is making its New York debut tonight at Flushing Town Hall. Expect to see instruments you know, like the guitar, and some you might not, like the goblet-shaped drum and the zither known as the kayageum, which is normally plucked but which Sangjaru often plays with a cello bow. South Korean band Sangjaru plays for the first time in New York on Feb. 21, at Flushing Town Hall.