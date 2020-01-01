Gig Alerts

serpentwithfeet at Little Island

Episode Notes

June 20, 10PM

The Brooklyn-based experimental soul singer born Josiah Wise is known as serpentwithfeet – that’s all one word, no caps. Many of his songs celebrate the Black queer experience – they can range from sexy club bangers to eerie, future-soul ballads. But sometimes, serpentwithfeet indulges his inner child, as on this track called “Down Nuh River,” which has the springy rhythm and chant-like chorus of a kid’s playground tune. serpentwithfeet plays a free show on June 20 at 10PM at the Glade on Little Island, part of a series of free, late night events at Little Island.