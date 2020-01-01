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Sofia Rei –"El Mundo Es Redondo" (Soundcheck Podcast)

Episode Summary

New York-based Sofia Rei had early training as a classical singer in Argentina, but she fell in love with Brazilian music and began branching out into various forms of Latin, electronic, and experimental music. She plays songs from her latest, 'Antonima', in-studio.

Episode Notes

Sofia Rei –"El Mundo Es Redondo" (Soundcheck Podcast)

Sofia Rei had early training as a classical singer in Argentina, but then she fell in love with Brazilian music, and heard the vocal wizardry of Bobby McFerrin. So she moved to New York and found herself branching out into various forms of Latin, electronic, and experimental music. Her new album, called Antonima, features a Who’s Who of contemporary Latin singers, all of them women, as well as her own voice and digital looping station. While most of her songs are original, she performed this traditional song in our studio; it’s called YT “El Mundo Es Redondo” – “the world is round.” Sofia Rei's full set in our studio is the latest episode of Soundcheck, our twice weekly podcast.