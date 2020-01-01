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Son Rompe Pera at Brooklyn Bowl

Episode Notes

Son Rompe Pera at Brooklyn Bowl

May 8. 8PM. $33.55

Son Rompe Pera makes buzzy, energetic party music that has deep roots in Mexican folklore, but also sounds completely contemporary. The group started as a street band in Mexico City, essentially a band of brothers playing marimbas because their father played the marimba. But they quickly moved beyond traditional Mexican music, bringing in the cumbia rhythm that has swept through Latin music in this century and adding a punk rock sensibility and an occasional nod to hip hop. Son Rompe Pera plays May 8 at Brooklyn Bowl.