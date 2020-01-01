Gig Alerts

SUUVI: Dark Therapy at National Sawdust

Episode Notes

Oct. 10. 7:30PM. $50.51

The Cuban-Chinese cellist SUUVI mixes the sounds of her acoustic classical instrument with layers of electronics in her new project called Dark Therapy. SUUVI developed the program with neuroscientists but also drew on traditional meditation practices to come up with an immersive experience that seeks to regulate the nervous system and offer a heightened sense of awareness, through a combination of ambient music, darkness, and storytelling. This is her piece “Indigo.”

That’s SUUVI, with an excerpt from her immersive new piece called Dark Therapy. She premieres the work tomorrow night at National Sawdust, in a New Sounds Live co-presentation.