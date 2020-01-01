Gig Alerts

The Knights at Carnegie Hall Zankel Hall

Episode Notes

Grammy winner Aoife O’Donovan is a leading singer in the world of American roots music, known for her work with the band Crooked Still. But she’s also performed her songs with full orchestra, including her suite called “America, Come,” inspired by the fight that led to the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Here she is singing that song with the National Symphony Orchestra.

That’s Aoife O’Donovan singing “America, Come.” The New York orchestra The Knights will present this work, plus Mozart and Mendelssohn, tomorrow night at Carnegie’s Zankel Hall.