Gig Alerts

Third Coast Percussion at Carnegie's Zankel Hall

Episode Notes

Feb. 27. 7:30PM. $65+up

Until his death in December, Zakir Hussain was probably the most celebrated player of the Indian tabla, the tuned hand drums of Indian classical music. One of Zakir’s innovations was bringing the tabla to the worlds of jazz, rock, and Western classical music. One project he was looking forward to was his new piece “Murmurs in Time” written for the quartet Third Coast Percussion. The New York Premiere of the work will go ahead tomorrow night, with Salar Nader, one of Zakir’s students, playing his part. Third Coast Percussion plays Zakir Hussain's piece, new music by Jlin; Armenian jazz pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan; and New York City’s own Jessie Montgomery on Feb. 27, at Carnegie’s Zankel Hall.