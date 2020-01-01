Gig Alerts

Tord Gustavsen Trio – "Schlafes Bruder" (Soundcheck Podcast)

Episode Notes

Norwegian pianist Tord Gustavsen and his trio have developed a distinctly personal approach to the classic jazz combo of piano, bass, and drums. Over the course of a series of records for the prestigious ECM label, Gustavsen has blended improvisation with the sounds of Scandinavian hymns and contemporary classical music. But occasionally, he looks back at an earlier era too. Here’s his trio, in our studio, performing an arrangement of music originally written by Bach; it’s called “Schlafes Bruder” or “sleep’s brother.”

That’s the Tord Gustavsen Trio with Schlafes Bruder, recorded live in our studio. The trio’s full set is today’s edition of Soundcheck