We Are Scientists: "Dead Letters" (Soundcheck Podcast)

Episode Notes

It was 20 years ago that We Are Scientists burst out of the New York indie rock scene with their debut album With Love And Squalor. Over the next two decades that band would wander into the worlds of comedy and English soccer, although, strangely, not science. And of course they’ve continued to make their own brand of melodic indie rock. Their new album is called Qualifying Miles, and the band plays a live set in our studio for the latest installment of the Soundcheck Podcast.