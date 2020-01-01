Gig Alerts

William Tyler at National Sawdust

May 13. 7:30PM. $38.45

Guitarist William Tyler has come to be associated with a style known as cosmic country, a blend of the rootsy and the psychedelic, the acoustic and the electronic. After stints playing with the bands Lambchop and Silver Jews, Tyler went solo, issuing a string of well-received albums as well as soundtracks and an album of duets with fellow guitarist Marisa Anderson. His new album, Time Indefinite, was the result of the uncertainty and doubt of the pandemic, when Tyler found himself away from his home and most of his gear for an extended time. William Tyler plays on May 13 at National Sawdust in Brooklyn.