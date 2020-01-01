Gig Alerts

Zar Electrik at DROM

Episode Notes

Aug. 20, 7PM

Zar Electrik is a band based in Marseille that blends rock and electronica with traditional Moroccan and North African music. The trio features the vocals of Anass Zine, who sings in both Arabic and French, and while the band’s sound is rooted in North African trance and dance music, their lyrics are sometimes right out the of the protest songbook. Zar Electrik takes an unflinching look at the plight of refugees around the Mediterranean, as in the song, “Babord,” meaning the port side of a boat. Zar Electrik plays on Aug. 20 at DROM.